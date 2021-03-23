Boulder police respond to active shooter situation

Authorities swarmed-in on the store in Boulder responding to reports of an active shooter.
Witnesses described shots ringing out inside the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. “Just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang! I immediately sprinted over to her and was like, ‘Hey, we gotta get out of here.’”
Another witness said, “Multiple gunshots for sure. And then that’s when I knew something was really going on and so I just dropped what I was doing and ran to the back of the store and left from the loading dock area.”
A man whose family was inside the store said they hid in a closet for an hour. He explained, “They were texting, hiding in the coat closet. Turned their phone off and were going ‘we’re hiding, we’re okay’ you know, ‘don’t call,’ you know the phone would ring and give away their position.”
Boulder’s mayor took to Twitter, writing: “Words can do no justice to the tragedy that has unfolded this afternoon.”
Governor Jared Polis also reacted to the reports, tweeting: “My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”
Updates: https://bit.ly/315GYOP