Boulder shooting suspect makes first court appearance

BOULDER, Colo. (NBC) – The man accused in Monday’s supermarket massacre in Boulder, Colorado appeared in court for the first time Thursday.
Prosecutors say they are working on new charges against Ahmad Alissa, even as he is held without bond on ten counts of first-degree murder. Officials say it will be a lengthy prosecution.
Thursday morning 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa had his first appearance in court. The judge ruled and reaffirmed that Alissa would be held without bond on those ten counts of first-degree murder.
A little bit of a wrinkle was introduced as the defense waived their right to a speedy 35-day preliminary hearing, instead of asking the judge for an additional time. The judge granted an additional 60 to 90 days. The defense said, essentially, that they needed more time to get there defense together.
Meanwhile, in court, we didn’t know if the suspect would appear from jail or from court. He was physically in court wearing that blue jail smock the face mask to protect him from COVID as he listened to some of the proceedings inside, maybe lasting five or six minutes
Outside of court, the district attorney told NBC News that there would be additional charges to come in this case. Although there was no specification as to what those charges or counts would be.
The last thing to note is that the public defender in this case representing the suspected shooter is the same public defender that was in the Planned Parenthood shooting, the same public defender that was in the Aurora Theater mass shooting as well, so obviously there is some experience handling high profile cases.