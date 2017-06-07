Bounce houses banned in Central Point parks

Central Point, Ore. – The city of Central Point announced this week it will no longer allow bounce houses and inflatable structures in its parks.
While they’re fun for kids, the city says they’re a risk its insurance will no longer accept.
Cory Long is in charge of Central Point’s special event and marketing. She said, “It’s actually a decision that’s been about two years in the making.”
Long added, “We’ve kind of eked by with waivers and liabilities signatures and the bounce house companies providing their own proof of insurance.”
But incidents like one in 2016, when a strong wind picked up a bounce house with children inside, have the city thinking now is the best time to make the change.
“I know last year there was a bounce house that blew away with some kids in it and then this year, this new story with the kids getting the ringworm and fungus,” Long said. “It was just time for us to follow the insurance’s advice and just be done with it.”
While the ban is temporary for now, the city expects the parks commission to make it permanent later this summer.
It’s a move the owner of Jumpin Jammers understands. But as Don Holder says, with the way his business is run a ban isn’t necessary.
“If I’m renting a bounce house, you know, I want it to be in good shape–specially health-wise for these kids.”
While the city acknowledges local companies have been nothing but professional, leaders say it’s a change that can’t be avoided.
The city does not have an ordinance against bounce houses. That means you can still have them in your back yard.