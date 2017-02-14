Grants Pass, Ore — After the Teen Director of the Grants Pass Boys and Girls Club has been arrested for attempting to sexually contact a 16-year-old male, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley has issued a response.
Police said 37-year-old James Robert Curry was arrested Monday after they learned of allegations made by a 16-year-old male. Curry tried to make sexual contact with the teen and asked him to send an inappropriate picture via social media.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley said they fired Curry before issuing the following statement:
As has been reported in the media, we were notified by the Grants Pass Police Department of Public Safety that they arrested former Grants Pass employee James Curry on alleged charges of inappropriate conduct and sending inappropriate electronic communications to a 16-year-old minor. We are taking this allegation very seriously and are working with the Police Department as they move forward with their investigation. At this time, we know only what was shared in the police report and have no additional information regarding these allegations.
Since 1970, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Rogue Valley has been dedicated to providing a safe and positive place of all youth. It is important for you to know that the safety of our Club Members and families is our primary concern. We have terminated James Curry from all duties and he is prohibited from access to our organization and its operations. We believe it is important for you to know that our staff members and volunteers have full criminal background checks. Additionally, staff working with youth sign a Code of Conduct and are prohibited from ever being alone with youth.
In addition to local law enforcement, we have notified the responsible state and national agencies concerning these developments.
If you have any information that might help with the investigation, please contact Diann Gilbertson, Executive Director, at 541-479-5258 as soon as possible.
Our support goes out to those involved and their families. Counselors will be available at our Grants Pass Club.
Curry was charged with luring a minor, attempted use of a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and attempted sodomy in the second degree.
GPDPS said it’s unknown if any other juveniles have been in similar situations with Curry. They remind parents to talk to their children about the dangers of engaging in conversations over digital platforms, specifically social media.
If anyone has information about this case, call Detective John Lohrfink at 541-450-6343.