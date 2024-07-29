Boys & Girls Clubs Day at the Racetrack at Phoenix Elementary

PHOENIX, Ore. – In Phoenix on Friday, hundreds of local children enjoyed a day of fun and games at a special summer event.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Rogue Valley hosted a day at the racetrack event for 300 kids, kindergarten through eighth grade.

It was made possible by Lithia for Kids, who has been the sponsor since 2011.

The event featured activities like tricycle races, a waterslide, a bounce house, face painting, and of course some cotton candy.

Brittany Osterhout, Community Relations Managerat Lithia & Driveway, said “It’s a fun day for the kids. We partner with them every year. A different theme every year and this year it’s ‘A Day at the Racetrack’.”

One happy participant said, “Boys and Girls Club don’t usually go out like this, so seeing like all the attention to detail all the decorations makes me really happy. “

Another participant said they liked “Face painting, and then we’re going to get more popcorn and candy. Cause they are Endless, endless popcorn and endless cotton candy.” Added another young person, “Best day ever.”

Since there were renovations at Phoenix Elementary, students who were in summer school classes also got to join in on the fun.

