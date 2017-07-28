Brad Paisley, Eric Church join Country Crossings 2018

Central Point, Ore. – The 2017 Country Crossings Music Festival is kicking off at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.
Now, the festival is beginning to announce the 2018 lineup, starting with singer/songwriters Braid Paisley and Eric Church.
Brad Paisley is a Grammy Award-winning artist who has achieved 19 number one hits on the US Billboard Country Airplay chart.
Eric Church has produced hits including “Guys like Me and “How ‘Bout You.”
Country Crossings 2018 will be held July 26-29. Tickets are on sale now: https://countrycrossings.frontgatetickets.com/