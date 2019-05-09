Bradley Fire holds at 13 acres in northern California

SHASTA-TRINITY NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – U.S. Forest Service firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning in northern California.
The Forest Service said the Bradley Fire started near Mt. Bradley west of Dunsmuir on Wednesday. By 5:00 p.m. that day, three fire engines, one hand crew, one water tender and a dozer were on scene.
Later that evening, crews reported the forward spread of the fire stopped and it was 60% was lined. However, the fire continued to burn in steep, rugged terrain.
On Thursday, hose was laid around the perimeter of the fire, which was estimated to be about 13 acres.
Firefighters returned to the area to continue and look for, and extinguish, hot spots.