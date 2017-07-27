Brain tumor patient receives dream wedding

Milwaukie, Ore. (KOIN/CNN Newsource) – An Oregon woman battling terminal cancer was granted the wish of a lifetime.
She just married the love of her life, thanks in part to some help from the community.
It’s the perfect day for a wedding, and everything Melanie Blake and Brian Cook have been dreaming of.
Melanie said, “We’re doing a rock and roll movie star wedding is what we’re doing.”
As the bride got ready, she shared how she met Brian ten years ago just before moving to Oregon.
“We met on Myspace,” Melanie said. “I lived in Connecticut and he was out here and I wanted friends before I got out here.”
They became good friends, then best friends and then more.
“I’m like, ‘Brian, just open your mouth and ask me out.’ you know?” Melanie said.
Shortly after they started dating, Melanie was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and a terminal brain tumor.
Melanie tried to break up with Brian. “But he wouldn’t let me,” she explained.
He’s been at her side ever since as she’s gone through multiple treatments including brain surgery.
Last October, Brian proposed. “I love everything about Melanie,” he said.
A short time later they learned the brain tumor was back.
Melanie explained, “You know you need to love every day because you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
Today they’re living their dream come true of becoming husband and wife.
The entire wedding at Gray Gables Estate has been donated by area vendors through a non-profit called “Wish Upon a Wedding.”
Surrounded by family and friends, it’s a day they’ll never forget as they cherish the moments big and small of a love even cancer can never touch.