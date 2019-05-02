Home
Bray Mill Fire burning in Klamath County

CHILOQUIN, Ore. — The Bray Mill Fire is burning approximately 4 miles northeast of Chiloquin, on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service – Fremont-Winema National Forest.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire was first reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday by Klamath County 911.

As of 9:15 p.m. the fire was estimated to be 200 acres.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials say it is not associated with last week’s North 2 Prescribed Burn. That project area is approximately 4 miles from the Bray Mill Fire area.

As conditions dry out, officials are asking forest visitors to be careful with fire and anything that can throw a spark, including ensuring that campfires are dead out and cold to the touch.

