Break-ins common for Rogue Valley Humane Society

Grants Pass, Ore. – The Rogue Valley Humane Society is dealing with an ongoing problem.
The more break-ins there are, the more it’s impacting the animals.
“Our locks are cut, people come in with bolt cutters,” said Cindy Angel. “They look around for anything they can steal. A few weeks ago our dumpster was set on fire and about a month ago all our yard equipment was stolen.”
For the Rogue Valley Humane Society, break-ins are all too common.
“It’s just an ongoing problem we face, it goes on every weekend practically,” Angel said.
And every weekend its costing the store a lot of money–money it doesn’t have.
Angel explained, “We are not county funded, this is a private non-profit. So all of this costs us money, replacing locks, we had to pay for the dumpster. It takes away from our bottom line and our mission which is helping the animals.”
Recently the store upgraded to a security system. Angel said, “Because honestly it’s really hard to keep them out of the backyard.”
That alarm system has practically saved the building “Thank goodness for the alarm system or this place would be empty.”
Meanwhile, another problem facing the store is people illegally dumping their trash on store property.
Angel would like to see the community step in by helping be the eyes and ears for the store.
If you know anything about the break-ins, call police.