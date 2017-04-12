BREAKING: Apartment shooting

Update, 4/21/16 at 5:03 AM: Medford police are investigating a homicide that occurred early this morning. Right now police are looking for an unknown number of people who were at the scene.
They have confirmed that one is dead after a shooting at the Brentwood Apartments on Table Rock Road in Medford.
At this time we don’t know what led to this shooting but police say they received a number of calls and there was a lot of disturbance prior to the shooting.
Check this page for updates and stay with us on Facebook and Twitter @KOBITV for breaking details.