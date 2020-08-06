Home
BREAKING: Former U.S. Senator for Oregon suffers stroke

MEDFORD, Ore. — Former Oregon U.S. Senator Gordon Smith, now the head of the National Association of Broadcasters, has suffered a stroke.

The NAB is reporting its CEO Gordon Smith, is recovering from a stroke. It says he was admitted to the hospital.

Smith was a two-term Republican Senator for Oregon. While in office, he served on several committees and was chairman of a Senate High Tech Task Force.

Prior to that, he was elected to the Oregon State Senate.

The NAB said Smith is responding to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

 

