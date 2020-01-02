BREAKING: New Year’s day officer involved shooting investigation

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – For several hours a long stretch of Blackwell Road in Central Point remained closed on New Year’s day. Mike Moran of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told our NBC5 News reporter on scene that an officer involved shooting was under investigation.
Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday the road was shut down. Some 10 units from several agencies responded just past the Hilton Landscape Supply store off Tolo Road. Officers from the Jackson County Sheriff and Oregon State Police troopers all arriving at the 8000 block of Blackwell Road. Lights were brought in and a blockade established to keep travelers from passing through the investigation area.
Details remained scarce in the first few hours, as many officers came and went from the home and road where yellow tape crossed.
NBC5 News will continue to bring you updates on this developing situation.