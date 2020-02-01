BREAKING: Shooting investigation underway in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Police tell us they are investigating a reported shooting off the 2700 block of Oakview Avenue in Central Point. Police blocked the area Friday night during their investigation. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Several neighbors told our reporter on scene that the suspect lived in the neighborhood, but that could not be immediately confirmed with police.
