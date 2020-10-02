Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (NBC) — On Friday, the grand jury recording of Kentucky’s investigation into the Breonna Taylor case was released.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s team presented its case over several days to the grand jury, which last week handed out an indictment on the case.
First-degree wanton endangerment charges for former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison, who fired 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment.
The charges are related to the bullets that went into Taylor’s neighbors’ apartments. No one was charged directly in Taylor’s death.
Sergeant Jon Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, who also fired their weapons during the March 13 narcotics raid, were cleared of wrongdoing.
The audio recordings can be accessed by emailing the Office of the Jefferson Circuit Court Clerk at [email protected]
For updates, visit https://nbcnews.to/3cZ08ef