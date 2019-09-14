Brewfest and Battle of the Bones events kick off at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Brewfest and Battle of the Bones kicked off Friday at the Jackson County Expo.
Over the three-day event, people can enjoy beers from throughout the region, country, and even the world. Last year there were 80 taps in the beer garden.
There is also a barbecue competition. Friday was tri-tip, Saturday is ribs, and Sunday is brauts. For tickets and more information visit at theexpo.com.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.