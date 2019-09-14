Home
Brewfest and Battle of the Bones events kick off at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Brewfest and Battle of the Bones kicked off Friday at the Jackson County Expo.

Over the three-day event, people can enjoy beers from throughout the region, country, and even the world. Last year there were 80 taps in the beer garden.

There is also a barbecue competition. Friday was tri-tip, Saturday is ribs, and Sunday is brauts. For tickets and more information visit at theexpo.com.

