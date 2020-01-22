Bringing Happy Back Experience

Farrens says the sole purpose of the event is to help others “find their way back from tragedy, depression or adversity.”
The Experience will host performers, musicians and also encourage people to share their own stories.
Event details:
- January 31st, 2020
- 7:30 PM
- The Historic Ashland Armory
For tickets, go to: http://bringinghappyback.org/tickets/
