Bringing Happy Back Experience

ASHLAND, Ore. — On January 31st, a suicide awareness event, Bringing Happy Back Experience, is coming to Ashland. Producer and entertainer, Tonya Farrens says the event is to raise awareness and promote mental health.

Farrens says the sole purpose of the event is to help others “find their way back from tragedy, depression or adversity.”

The Experience will host performers, musicians and also encourage people to share their own stories.

Event details:

  • January 31st, 2020
  • 7:30 PM
  • The Historic Ashland Armory

For tickets, go to: http://bringinghappyback.org/tickets/

 

