Britt acquires Jacksonville’s historic U.S. Hotel building

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – It’s official, Britt Music & Arts Festival is moving its offices from Medford to Jacksonville.

According to a press release from Britt on Tuesday, the festival was able to acquire the historic U.S. Hotel building in downtown Jacksonville.

As NBC5 News previously reported, Jackson County accepted Britt’s offer on the historic hotel back in June. That was after the site was almost sold to another local business.

“We are honored to take on the responsibility of revitalizing the U.S. Hotel building,” said Abby McKee, President and CEO of Britt Music & Arts Festival. “Britt is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, and this acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich lives through music and the arts while also contributing to the preservation of our local heritage. We envision the U.S. Hotel becoming a dynamic space where history, culture, community, and the arts converge.”

Britt says it used money from its reserve fund to purchase the historic building outright, however the project to renovate the building will include a major capital campaign to fund upgrades needed to reinforce the building.

Renovations, including the creation of a multi-functional community space, are set to begin soon. The new space will be used to host a variety of events, such as art exhibitions, educational workshops, community gatherings, and small more intimate concerts.

Local historians, preservation experts, architects, and contractors will weigh in on the renovations in an effort to keep the character and charm of the landmark intact.

The building dates back to 1880, it has served as a museum, a bank, even a roller-skating rink and is a cornerstone in the city’s rich history.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Bowen expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, “the U.S. Hotel is a vital part of our town’s heritage, and Britt’s acquisition ensures that it will continue to be a cherished landmark for future generations. This initiative will not only preserve a piece of our history but will also enhance Jacksonville’s status as a cultural destination.”

Additionally, the box office, administrative offices, and a small retail shop will be housed in the historic building.

Britt says the project is expected to take a few years to complete.

