Britt Fest announces new president and CEO

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival selected a new president and CEO.

Britt’s board of directors announced Abby McKee will be the head of operations at Britt starting May 1, 2022.

McKee will take over the position following the retirement of current President and CEO Donna Briggs.

“Abby is the right leader for Britt. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, returning to a full season of Britt Festival Orchestra and Britt Presents performances, Abby has the experience, vision, and enthusiasm to take Britt to new heights. We are thrilled to welcome her to Southern Oregon,” said Britt Board Chair Dominic Campanella.

“The Britt Music & Arts Festival is a cultural gem, presenting extraordinary arts in one of Oregon’s most beautiful places. The arts have never been more important than they are right now. They provide us the opportunity to gather, celebrate, and share experiences as a community,” said McKee. “I’m excited to work with the Board of Directors, Teddy Abrams, and the entire Britt staff in this role. It’s a huge privilege to serve this organization and the community through live music and performance, and I’m thrilled to be joining Britt as the next President and CEO.”

McKee most recently served as Executive Director for the Portland Baroque Orchestra.