Britt Fest announces new shows for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival has announced the latest additions to this year’s summer schedule.
According to Britt Fest, the new additions feature a diverse list of acts, providing something for everybody.
The following is a list of concerts announced during a special event on April 11, 2019:
- June 14 – Chase Rice
- June 16 – Third Eye Blind
- June 19 – Little River Band
- June 23 – Alanis Morissette
- July 6 – Mandolin Orange
- July 7 – Dwight Yoakam
- August 7 – Jackson Browne
- August 17 – Taj Mahal Quartet plus Marc Cohn featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama
- August 22 – Cake
- August 24 – The Wood Brothers and Colter Wall
- August 25 – Brett Young
- August 29 – Lost 80s Live Tour featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The Motels and more.
- August 30 – Gov’t Mule
- ***September 7 – The Beach Boys*** (The Britt Fest website has the Beach Boys slated for September 4, in controdiction of the official press release showing a date of September 7. NBC5 News is waiting to verify the actual date.)
- September 13 – Diana Krall
- September 15 – Australian Pink Floyd Show
A member pre-sale is available after April 12 before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10.
The following shows have already been announced and tickets are currently for sale:
- Thursday, June 13 • 8:00 p.m.: RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles
- Friday, June 21 • 7:00 p.m.: Sublime With Rome
- Friday, June 28 • 7:00 p.m.: Jim James + Claypool Lennon Delirium Tour
- Sunday, June 30 • 7:30 p.m.: An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
- Monday, July 1 • 5:00 p.m.: “Best of Britt” with Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
- Tuesday, July 2 • 7:00 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearhead
- Friday, July 5 • 7:00 p.m.: Umphrey’s McGee
- Wednesday, July 17 • Time TBD: Chicago
- Thursday, July 18 • 7:30 p.m.: Rodrigo y Gabriela
- Sunday, July 21 • 7:00 p.m.: Trampled By Turtles with The Dead South
- Tuesday, August 13 • 7:30 p.m.: An evening with THE PIANO GUYS
- Friday, August 16 • 6:30 p.m.: The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour with American Authors
- Sunday, August 18 • 6:00 p.m.: Iration – Live From Paradise! with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro
- Wednesday, August 21 • 7:00 p.m.: John Butler Trio + with Trevor Hall