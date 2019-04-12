Home
Britt Fest announces new shows for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival has announced the latest additions to this year’s summer schedule.

According to Britt Fest, the new additions feature a diverse list of acts, providing something for everybody.

The following is a list of concerts announced during a special event on April 11, 2019:

  • June 14 – Chase Rice
  • June 16 – Third Eye Blind
  • June 19 – Little River Band
  • June 23 – Alanis Morissette
  • July 6 – Mandolin Orange
  • July 7 – Dwight Yoakam
  • August 7 – Jackson Browne
  • August 17 – Taj Mahal Quartet plus Marc Cohn featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama
  • August 22 – Cake
  • August 24 – The Wood Brothers and Colter Wall
  • August 25 – Brett Young
  • August 29 – Lost 80s Live Tour featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, The Motels and more.
  • August 30 – Gov’t Mule
  • ***September 7 – The Beach Boys*** (The Britt Fest website has the Beach Boys slated for September 4, in controdiction of the official press release showing a date of September 7. NBC5 News is waiting to verify the actual date.)
  • September 13 – Diana Krall
  • September 15 – Australian Pink Floyd Show

A member pre-sale is available after April 12 before tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10.

The following shows have already been announced and tickets are currently for sale:

  • Thursday, June 13 • 8:00 p.m.: RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles
  • Friday, June 21 • 7:00 p.m.: Sublime With Rome
  • Friday, June 28 • 7:00 p.m.: Jim James + Claypool Lennon Delirium Tour
  • Sunday, June 30 • 7:30 p.m.: An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
  • Monday, July 1 • 5:00 p.m.: “Best of Britt” with Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
  • Tuesday, July 2 • 7:00 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearhead
  • Friday, July 5 • 7:00 p.m.: Umphrey’s McGee
  • Wednesday, July 17 • Time TBD: Chicago
  • Thursday, July 18 • 7:30 p.m.: Rodrigo y Gabriela
  • Sunday, July 21 • 7:00 p.m.: Trampled By Turtles with The Dead South
  • Tuesday, August 13 • 7:30 p.m.: An evening with THE PIANO GUYS
  • Friday, August 16 • 6:30 p.m.: The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour with American Authors
  • Sunday, August 18 • 6:00 p.m.: Iration – Live From Paradise! with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro
  • Wednesday, August 21 • 7:00 p.m.: John Butler Trio + with Trevor Hall

