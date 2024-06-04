Britt Fest excited to steward piece of Jacksonville legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Festival is getting ready to do something it’s hoped to do for years… move to Jacksonville.

The Medford-based non-profit is actually headquartered in downtown Medford while it’s concerts are held at the Bitt Gardens in Jacksonville.

Over the weekend we reported that Britt has received a written acceptance from Jackson County which owns the United States Hotel building.

Britt says it is looking forward to the new opportunities that come with the purchase.

“It feels really wonderful to be stewarding this very important piece of Jacksonville’s legacy.” says Britt president and CEO, Abby McKee.

Britt is all about stewardship and that’s one of the key words in our strategic plan for the next five years so it’s a real privilege for us to be able to step into that stewardship piece with the United States Hotel.

Britt says it now has 60 days for due diligence, which includes conduction inspections, working with structural engineers and more.

After inspections, Jackson County will take it to commissioners for a final sign off.

