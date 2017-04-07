Home
Britt Fest members look forward to 2017 lineup

Jacksonville, Ore. — It’s nearly that time of year again.

The Britt Festival just announced this summer’s lineup.

Britt Festival CEO Donna Briggs says she thinks the 2017 season will be such a big hit, that several shows will most likely sell out of tickets.

“On a whim I came and it’s really fun,” Britt Festival member Serena Ackerman said.

Serena and Craig Ackerman drove down from Mount Shasta Thursday afternoon anticipating this year’s lineup for the Britt Music and Arts Festival.

“I’m really excited with who’s playing. I kept checking my schedule… am I off, am I off… and I’m probably going to at least 10 concerts this year,” Ackerman said.

Some of the artists they want to see include Ben Harper and Collective Soul.

Between groups like the Avett Brothers, Jurassic 5 and Rodrigo y Gabriela, Britt Festival CEO Donna Briggs says there’s something for everyone.

“I can sum it up by saying it’s an eclectic lineup,” Briggs said.

According to Briggs, it took nearly seven months to put this year’s season together.

She says the internationally-renowned artists bring thousands of music lovers to the Rogue Valley, but she thinks it’s the locals that make the Britt Festival what it is.

“Britt really is owned by the community so it is a community event and that’s what makes it so special,” Briggs said.

The Ackermans say they’re looking forward to being a part of the Britt atmosphere as music is such a big part of their lives.

“It’s all about the music… it really is,” Ackerman said.

According to Britt Fest, the full lineup is:

June 17: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band

June 18: Dustin Lynch

June 20: Jurassic 5

June 28: Good Vibes Summer Tour: Rebelution / Nahko & Medicine for the People / Collie Buddz / Hirie

June 29: Best of Britt benefit with Pink Martini featuring Storm Large & China Forbes

June 29: Pink Martini featuring Storm Large & China Forbes (concert only)

June 30: BRIT FLOYD – Immersion World Tour 2017

July 14: UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey

July 15: The Temptations & The Four Tops

July 17: The Revolution

July 20: The Avett Brothers

July 21: Matt Nathanson

July 22: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

July 23: Diana Krall

July 28: Britt Orchestra | Season Opening Night – West Coast Composers Celebration with Joshua Roman, cello

July 29: Britt Orchestra | Voyage of Discovery with Noah Bendix-Balgley, violin

August 4: Britt Orchestra | Symphonic Exploration with Jeffrey Kahane, piano

August 5: Britt Orchestra | Eastern Inspiration with Tamara Mumford, mezzo soprano & Richard Cox, tenor

August 6: Britt Orchestra | Pops Night – Magic of the Movies (Pops Goes John Williams)

August 8: Rodrigo y Gabriela (not a Britt Orchestra Event)

August 12: Britt Orchestra | Expeditions of Reflection with Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

August 13: Britt Orchestra | Season Closing Night – Britt Orchestra Spectacular

August 15: Blind Pilot / Gregory Alan Isakov

August 17: Rick Springfield

August 19: The Decemberists

August 22: Huey Lewis and the News

August 24: Lake Street Dive

August 27: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

August 30: Collective Soul

September 2: Daughtry

September 6: Michael Franti & Spearhead

September 7: Ron White

September 8: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins / Numa Edema

September 12: John Butler Trio / Nattali Rize

September 14: Pepper / Tribal Seeds / TBD

September 15: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit / Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls

September 16: Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour with Phillip Phillips

September 20: GEORGE THOROGOOD and THE DESTROYERS Rock Party Tour 2017

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

