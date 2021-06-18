Britt Fest sounds alarm about ticket scams

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival is seeing an increase in ticket scams this year.
Britt said ticket resellers like StubHub, Seat Geeks, and Tickets-Center are settling Britt tickets at inflated values.
For example, ZZ Top tickets for the space in front of the Britt stage are $99 on brittfest.org. On Tickets-Center, they’re over $300.
“Do not purchase your Britt Music & Arts Festival tickets anywhere except at brittfest.org,” Britt said. “Britt cannot guarantee ticket purchases made at other websites. Make sure your browser says you’re looking at brittfest.org.”
The following 2021 Britt Presents concerts were announced on June 14:
- Tuesday, August 3: Gladys Knight
- Wednesday, August 4: Keb’ Mo’ and Band
- Thursday, August 12: Trampled by Turtles
- Tuesday, August 17: ZZ Top
- Tuesday, August 24: Fitz & The Tantrums
- Saturday, August 28: Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
- Sunday, August 29: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: Rebelution + Special Guests
- Wednesday, September 1: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Britt members were able to start submitting ticket orders on June 14. General public sales begin on June 28.
Britt Orchestra announcements will be made on June 25 and a second Britt Presents announcement will be made on July 14.
For more information and updates, visit http://www.brittfest.org