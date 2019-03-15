Home
Britt Fest updates list of summer shows

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Festival has made their latest announcement of upcoming shows coming to Jacksonville this summer.

The list includes world-famous acts like Lyle Lovett & his Large Band, Chicago, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers.

The Britt Festival released the following list of acts (more will be unveiled on April 11):

  • Thursday, June 13 • 8:00 p.m.: RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles
  • Friday, June 21 • 7:00 p.m.: Sublime With Rome
  • Friday, June 28 • 7:00 p.m.: Jim James + Claypool Lennon Delirium Tour
  • Sunday, June 30 • 7:30 p.m.: An evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
  • Monday, July 1 • 5:00 p.m.: “Best of Britt” with Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers
  • Tuesday, July 2 • 7:00 p.m.: Michael Franti & Spearhead
  • Friday, July 5 • 7:00 p.m.: Umphrey’s McGee
  • Wednesday, July 17 • Time TBD: Chicago
  • Thursday, July 18 • 7:30 p.m.: Rodrigo y Gabriela
  • Sunday, July 21 • 7:00 p.m.: Trampled By Turtles with The Dead South
  • Tuesday, August 13 • 7:30 p.m.: An evening with THE PIANO GUYS
  • Friday, August 16 • 6:30 p.m.: The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour with American Authors
  • Sunday, August 18 • 6:00 p.m.: Iration – Live From Paradise! with Pepper, Fortunate Youth and Katastro
  • Wednesday, August 21 • 7:00 p.m.: John Butler Trio + with Trevor Hall

