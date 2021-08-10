Britt Fest updates mask policy

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Southern Oregon’s leading concert venue is updating its mask policy.
After being shut down last year, the Britt Music and Arts Festival is back. On Tuesday, Britt updated its mask policy amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases locally. The organization released the following statement:
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Jackson County, Britt Music and Arts Festival strongly encourages, but does not require, mask-wearing as a general policy, except in certain areas of the venue. Patrons will be required to wear a mask when in line at the gates, in concession lines, and in the restrooms. Furthermore, we will adhere to any state-mandated COVID precautions and/or performer requirements in place at the time of each show, including but not limited to wearing masks. Britt will provide masks upon request. COVID-19 policy subject to change. See COVID-19 Safety Acknowledgement and Release of Liability.
For more information, visit https://www.brittfest.org