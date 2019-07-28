Britt Festival concert moves indoors due to smoke

MEDFORD, Ore.– Due to the MP 97 Fire and this evening’s air quality forecast for the region, the Britt Festival Orchestra performance scheduled for Sunday will be held indoors at the North Medford High School Auditorium.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m. as previously scheduled. North Medford High School is located at 1900 N. Keene Way Dr. in Medford, Oregon.
Due to the new location, patrons will not be allowed to bring alcohol to this concert. Member parking, early entry, hospitality deck, pre-concert music, and pre-concert talks have been canceled for this concert as well. Bottled water will be available for sale. Proceeds will benefit the Britt Education program.
There will be three lines established for patrons: the 1st line will be for reserved seat holders and will be seated first at 7 p.m., the 2nd line will be for paid lawn ticket holders and will be seated second, and the 3rd line will be for all complimentary ticket holders and will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis. These lines will be processed in 15-minute intervals.
This change of venue includes only July 28. Britt president and CEO Donna Briggs says, “We will reevaluate air quality conditions following tonight’s concert. We ask the public to be patient as we deal with circumstances beyond our control.”
