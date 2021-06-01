Britt Festival ‘fully expects’ 2021 concert season

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – One of the state’s biggest seasonal performing arts festivals is optimistic about returning this summer after being shut down last year due to COVID-19.
In a newsletter, The Britt Festival said there’s every reason to believe 70% of eligible Oregonians will be vaccinated by the time performances normally start. When that happens, the state will begin reopening and Britt expects to start the 2021 concert season in late July.
According to Britt, there are a lot of things that need to fall into place before solid plans are made. “Please be patient as we prepare,” Britt Fest said. “There are many tasks to accomplish before we can let you know which artists are coming.”
Britt Festival Orchestra Announcements will be made on June 7 and 14. Britt Presents announcements will be made on June 14 and July 14.
For more information and updates, visit http://www.brittfest.org