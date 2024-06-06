Britt Festival hosting Neighborhood Kick Off Party ahead of 2024 season

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Britt Music and Arts Festival is holding its Neighborhood Kick Off Party Friday evening.

Called The Hill is Where the Heart Is, party goers can expect food and drinks as well as live music from Katie Pruitt and Glitterfox. A selection of beer and wine will be available for purchase, outside alcohol is prohibited.

The event is made possible through a partnership between Britt and ACCESS.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and it is free to attend, however organizers will be collecting non-perishable food items to help food insecurity in Jackson County.

Then Pink Martini featuring China Forbes takes the Britt stage the following night to start off the 2024 summer season.

