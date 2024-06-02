Britt Festival offer on US Hotel building accepted

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Britt Music and Arts Festival says it received a written acceptance of their offer on the United States Hotel building on Friday.

NBC5 News has previously reported on the site potentially being sold to another local business.

It says it now has 60 days for due diligence which includes conducting inspections, working with structural engineers and more. After inspections they the county will take it to the commissioners for a final sign off.

Britt says it was looking forward to the new opportunities that come with the purchase.

