Britt Festival Orchestra announces 2024 guest conductors

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Britt Music & Arts Festival announced the guest conductors for its 2024 Britt Festival Orchestra season.

Following Teddy Abrams departure, the Britt Festival Orchestra will be joined this summer by Peter Bay and Alexandra Arrieche, who will split responsibilities for the orchestra’s 62nd season.

Peter Bay was the orchestra’s Music Director from 1993 to 2012. He currently holds the role of Music Director and Conductor of the Austin Symphony Orchestra in Texas. Bay will lead the orchestra for performances on June 13, 15, 20, and 21.

Alexandra Arrieche is a newcomer to the Britt stage, but has previously held roles as Music Director of the Henderson Symphony Orchestra in Nevada, Principal Conduction of the Antwerp Philharmonic Orchestra and Music Director of the Olympia Symphony Orchestra in Washington state. Arrieche will conduct performances on June 22, 27, and 29.

Britt says the complete season will be announced on February 22 at Bigham Knoll in Jacksonville. Tickets for the season preview party are $50 and will soon be available to purchase online. Tickets for the orchestra season will be available beginning February 23.

