Britt Festival Orchestra establishes new fund

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Britt Festival Orchestra is ringing in the New Year by starting a special fund to honor both the orchestra’s latest milestone anniversary and its current director.

Britt Music and Arts Festival said 2022 marks 60 years since the Britt Festival Orchestra was created. It’s also when BFO Director and Conductor Teddy Abrams is being recognized as Musical America’s Composer of the Year.

To mark the occasion, Britt Fest is establishing a $500,000 “Britt Festival Orchestra Fund” to support the growth and development of the orchestra in the future.

“President and CEO Donna Briggs came to the Board of Directors in December with a well-thought-out plan to establish the Britt Festival Orchestra Fund in commemoration of these historic milestones and to solidly position the BFO for the next 60 years. The Board followed Briggs’s recommendation and voted unanimously to establish the BFO Fund. This fund was only made possible due to Briggs’s strong fiscal management over the past decade,” said Britt Board Chair Dominic Campanella.

In the coming months, the Britt committee will plan on expanding the fund to $1 million.

BFO Music Director and Conductor Teddy Abrams said, “Establishing this artistic fund for the Britt Festival Orchestra is a tremendous development in Britt’s history – an affirmation of the creative vision of the Orchestra, and critical ballast for future projects and programs that allow us to bring exceptional innovation, creativity, and talent to our beloved Rogue Valley. This fund will be a significant and inspiring legacy of Donna Briggs’s tenure at Britt, and the results will be enjoyed by both our Orchestra’s musicians and audiences for many seasons to come.”

For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org