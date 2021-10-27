Britt Festival Orchestra welcomes new schedule and General Manager

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Britt Festival Orchestra (BFO) will celebrate its 60th anniversary of the Britt Music & Arts Festival in 2022. Currently, it’s celebrating a newly hired general manager for the BFO. Along with the leadership change, the orchestra will also be moving its musical season.
In 2022, the 60th anniversary season will be held from June 17th through July 3rd, five weeks earlier than it’s historically been held, according to the Britt Festival. In a press release, it says this is due to the “many successive years of wildfire smoke brought on by climate change.” It’s canceled performances due to unhealthy wildfire smoke and even moved performances to North Medford High School’s auditorium among other locations.
The Britt Board of Directors and BFO said they decided to move the orchestra season earlier in the summer when wildfire smoke does not normally impact outdoor concerts. They hope this move will ensure the safety of orchestra members, staff, patrons, and volunteers. The full BFO concert program will be announced in early 2022.
Following a national search, Britt welcomes Renia Shterenberg as its new General Manager of the BFO. Shterenberg began her career as a professional violinist and then moved into the world of arts administration. She has a background as both a performer and administrator, bringing a unique and global perspective to the position.
She will join BFO from San Antonio, Texas, where she has been the Executive Director of the Olmos Ensemble. Shterenberg also has ties with the BFO and southern Oregon. She performed as a violinist in the Britt Festival Orchestra from 2004 through 2011. She says she is excited to join Britt and work with Music Director Teddy Abrams.
“Having performed in the Britt Festival Orchestra for eight years, I have always admired and appreciated the high-quality performances of orchestral music that Britt Festivals brings to the community during the three-week orchestra festival. I am excited to once again be a part of the Britt family,” says Shterenberg.
