Britt Festival outside alcohol ban to remain in effect

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Music Festival said that last year’s alcohol ban will still be in effect this year.

The policy changed at the beginning of 2022, banning outside alcohol at performances.

Britt’s President and CEO Abby McKee said at the Jacksonville City Council meeting on Tuesday, that the policy has helped reduced alcohol-related incidents at its concerts.

“We will be closed to outside alcohol, that has been something that we’ve met with the OLCC about, and we’ve learned that it has actually greatly reduced a lot of the incidents related to overconsumption of alcohol on the hill,” McKee said.

You can buy beer and wine at Britt concerts, and guests are still able to bring in outside food and soft drinks.

Outside alcohol is still allowed at Britt Festival orchestra events.

