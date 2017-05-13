Britt Festival public sales kick off

Medford, Ore. — Ticket sales for the Britt Music Festival began Friday. Festival organizers expect a high-volume of sales and those buying tickets in person should plan for long lines. Something new to Britt this year — more food options.
“For the first time ever, we are introducing restaurants to the hill. We’ve never done this before, so this is a big deal,” said Donna Briggs, CEO and President of Britt Festival.
You can avoid lines by buying tickets online. The festival officially kicks of on June 18th.
