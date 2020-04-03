Home
Britt Festival rescheduled due to COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The COVID-19 outbreak is pushing back the 2020 Britt Music and Arts Festival’s schedule.

The Britt Fest originally planned to make their third concert announcement on April 9. That’s been rescheduled to a virtual event on May 8.

In addition, the opening date for the 2020 season is being delayed until July 9, when the Britt Fest will open with the Best of Britt: Happy Together Tour. Due to scheduling conflicts, Tanya Tucker’s performance has been canceled. Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals has been rescheduled to August 22.

For more information, visit http://www.brittfest.org

