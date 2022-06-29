BRITT hosts annual kids show with Bruce Campbell

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.– The BRITT Festival Orchestra held their family show with special guest Bruce Campbell Tuesday.

After the actor’s very popular performance of “Peter and the Wolf” at the B.F.O. family show in 2019, he returned to the BRITT grounds this morning.

Campbell and the orchestra did a rendition of “The Composer is Dead” by Lemony Snicket.

Hundreds of kids and their families flocked to Jacksonville for the performance.

Musical Director Teddy Abrams said, “it’s been really special, and especially today to do a kids concert with I think there were 600 kids and their families here to celebrate with music is pretty special and magical.”

BRITT Kids will continue with performances nearly every week from different artists through the middle of August

The BRITT Festival Orchestra has two more performances left this summer on July first and third.