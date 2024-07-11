Britt is offering free concert tickets to firefighters

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Britt Music & Arts Festival is announcing Thursday that free tickets will be available to local firefighters for a few of the festival’s upcoming concerts.

According to a press release from Britt, this is “a special initiative to recognize and express gratitude to our region’s courageous firefighters who play an integral role protecting our community.”

Firefighters can get two free tickets to one of these upcoming concerts:

Paul Cauthen on July 16

Umphrey’s McGee on July 17

SOJA on July 19

To pick up tickets, head to the Britt Box Office located at 216 W. Main Street in Medford or call 541-773-6077.

