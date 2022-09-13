Britt Music & Arts Festival has record breaking season

Posted by Jenna King September 13, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —The Britt Music and Arts Festival just wrapped up its summer season, and organizers say it was record-breaking.

There were 34 concerts on the main stage, along with 10 children’s concerts.

Some notable performers included ZZ Top, Chicago, Bonnie Raitt, and more. “Out of our 34 concerts we sold out 16 of them or were within a handful of tickets of being sold out and that broke all records, it’s been an amazing year, we also got really lucky this year there was no smoke that really loomed over the concerts, so wow it was a gift,” said Britt President & CEO, Abby McKee.

The Britt staff is celebrating its 300 Britt society volunteers on a great season.

To stay up to date on what’s to come next season, visit brittfest.org

Jenna King
