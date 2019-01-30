Broadcaster, businessman Thomas R. Becker Sr. passes

NEWPORT, Ore. – A long-time broadcaster and Oregon businessman died last week in Salem.
Tom Becker Sr. Was the owner of KNPT Radio in Newport and received the hall of fame award in the ’80s from the Oregon Association of Broadcasters.
Tom was co-owner of Newport Pacific Corporation, a coastal business which owned an oyster farm and formed a company of several Mo’s Restaurants in Florence, Lincoln City, Cannon Beach and Astoria.
Services will be held this Saturday in Newport.
All of us at KOBI and KOTI extend our deepest sympathy to the Becker family.