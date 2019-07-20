Bronco enthusiasts show off their cars at 3rd annual TBP Rock & Roll 2019

MEDFORD, Ore. — Bronco car enthusiasts took the streets across southern Oregon in celebration of the 3rd annual ‘Tom’s Bronco Parts Rock and Roll’ show.
The car company in Medford hosted a two-day event for Bronco car lovers. On Friday, drivers cruised the streets to Crater lake. On Saturday, the celebration continued with a car show and a raffel giveaway. Proceeds from the event go to support the local ACCESS food bank.
Last year, they gave away over $7,000 in Bronco parts and gear.
“Hopefully we add more things every year and it just becomes bigger and bigger,” Jake Zimmerman, Warehouse manager, said. “We’re 20 more broncos this year than last year.”
More than 80 bronco vehicles were displayed.
The group also participated in a wine tour that lead up to a dinner and concert at Mt. Ashland Lodge.
