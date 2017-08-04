Brookings boy dies after fall from cliff

Brookings, Ore. – The 15-year-old Brookings boy was killed after falling from a seaside cliff.
The Curry Pilot reports Dylan Speir was fishing with friends at the end of Tanbark Road south of Chetco Point Tuesday.
Authorities said when the group decided to take a break, Speir stayed behind.
After a while, the Speir’s friends tried to call him, but he didn’t answer.
Family started to search for Speir around 4:40 p.m.
He was eventually found on a rocky ledge by his father, who began CPR.
Local authorities responded to the scene and determined the boy had died.
