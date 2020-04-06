Brookings-area firefighters offer birthday surprise

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Brookings Fire and Rescue and the Harbor Rural Fire Protection District is putting together a little birthday surprise for kids ages 5 to 18.
If your little kiddo has an April or May birthday, Brookings-area firefighter will come to your home with horns blaring, letting the entire neighborhood know it’s your kid’s birthday.
Operations Fire Chief Jim Watson said, “To see the smiles on the faces. Moms and dads, brothers and sisters, and the neighbors that come out. It’s almost like a parade.”
The organizations got the idea from a fire station in Brookings, South Dakota. Soon enough, they started getting calls requesting they do the same.
To contact Brookings Fire and Rescue, call 541-469-1142 or 541-469-1141 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Harbor firefighters can be reached at 541-254-1182.