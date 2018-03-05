Brookings man arrested for kidnapping, sex abuse

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A new resident of Brookings is now behind bars after being accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping.
The Brookings Police Department said a juvenile victim told officers she escaped from 67-year-old Phillip Ward Frost’s residence sometime during the first part of February.
According to BPD, when officers searched Frost’s residence on March 1, they found evidence indicating Frost had “unlawfully delivered marijuana to a juvenile, held a juvenile against their will, and sexually abused the juvenile victim.”
Frost was subsequently lodged in the Curry County Jail on numerous charges, including kidnapping, unlawful sexual penetration and sex abuse.
Police said Frost recently moved to the Brookings area from Humboldt County, California.
BPD is trying to get in touch with a middle-aged woman who drives a red vehicle and lives in or near Brookings. According to the victim, this woman gave her a ride after she got away from Frost.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Brookings Police Department at 541-469-3118.