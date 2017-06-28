Brookings man killed in motorcycle crash

Hood River County, Ore. – A Brookings motorcyclist was killed after he crashed trying to avoid lumber that spilled on a Hood River County roadway.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 12:50 p.m. on June 26.
A preliminary investigation shows a white pick-up truck driven by a U.S. Forest Service employee was carrying a load of lumber on Highway 35 near milepost 62.
Lumber loaded onto a lumber rack spilled onto the highway as the truck was driving around a corner.
A gold 2006 Harley Davidson operated by 66-year-old Brookings resident David Bruce Hall was traveling in the opposing lane.
OSP said Hall tried to avoid the lumber in the roadway, but he crashed. Though Hall was wearing protective equipment, he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate.