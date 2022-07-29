Brookings murder suspect arrested

BROOKINGS, Ore. – An 18-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly killing a teenage boy in Southern Oregon earlier this month.

The Brookings Police Department said on July 11, 2022, a 16-year-old male was shot and killed in Curry County.

On the night of July 28, the Brookings Police Department arrested 18-year-old Francisco Villegas-Lopez in connection with the homicide. He was lodged in the Curry County Jail for second-degree murder.

No further information was released and the investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Anyone with further details about the case is asked to call 541-469-3118.