Brookings woman dies in apparent negligent shooting

BROOKINGS, Ore. – A Brookings man was jailed for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10:30 p.m. on April 30, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Lane in Brookings.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found several witnesses trying to render medical aid to Shellie Wytcherly, who had been shot once.
Witnesses told police Wytcherly was shot by her boyfriend, Bryan Trevino. He was still at the scene and appeared “distraught.”
Wytcherly was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Based on witness statements and physical evidence, police took Trevino into custody Monday on charges of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter in the first degree and manslaughter in the second degree.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, the result of the “improper handling of a firearm.”
The investigation is ongoing.