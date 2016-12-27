Brother shoots, kills brother near Bonanza

Bonanza, Oregon – A Klamath County man is dead, after police say he was shot by his brother during a family disturbance.
The shooting happened shortly after 1 Monday afternoon about 6 miles from Bonanza on East Langell Valley Road.
Klamath County District Attorney Rob Patridge spoke with NBC5: “The deceased is Troy Kimball, and the shooter was Travis Kimball. The major crime team has opened the investigation, and we’re interviewing witnesses as we speak.”
The D.A. says it’s still unclear as to what may have prompted the shooting.
Travis Guy Kimball was lodged at the Klamath County Jail late Monday night on a charge of murder.
