Brother, sister hospitalized following hammer attack in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – More details are being released about an assault that happened in Klamath Falls over the weekend.
The assault happened just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday at a home in the Stewart-Lenox area of Klamath Falls.
William Aune is accused of attacking Herb Cobb and his sister Mitchell with a hammer.
“William Aune was upset, she had a restraining order against him,” explained Klamath County D.A. Eve Costello. “He went over there, got into the house, assaulted both her, and her brother with a hammer.”
Neighbor Victoria Wagner lives near the Cobbs. “They’re older folks, brother, and sister. They live together. They take care of each other.”
Wagner says she believes the situation may have been brewing for some time. “This has been coming, Billy’s violent – and he’s been here a year now. And she took him in and tried to help him, and he just – he’s a violent man.”
Police say Aune stole a car from the home, smashed through a gate, and tried to run over a caretaker.
Officers say Aune then traveled to a home on North Second Street to attack a relative of the Cobbs.
“Attempted to assault him there, but one of his friends intervened,” notes D.A. Costello. “And they held Mr. Aune on the ground until law enforcement was able to appear.”
Aune was initially charged with attempted murder, but Costello says those charges are subject to change. “From a review of the facts, it looks like we have at least two assault 1’s, and an attempted assault 1.”
The Cobbs were both flown to Bend for treatment of head injuries.
Mitchell Cobb is listed in ‘serious’ condition at St. Charles Medical Center, while Herbert Cobb is listed in fair condition.
