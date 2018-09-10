Brush fire in Coos County stopped at one acre

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – A brush fire that started in Coos County was quickly stopped by firefighters.
The Coos Forest Protective Association said the fire started Friday afternoon at the intersection of Bill Creek Land and Copperhead Road.
Firefighters quickly attacked the brush and grass fire, stopping it at one acre. Crews worked over the weekend to monitor and put out any hot spots.
According to the Coos FPA, the fire was caused by overhead utility lines.
“Fire danger conditions are still high for the southern Oregon coast and people need to exercise caution when enjoying the outdoors,” firefighters said after the fire.