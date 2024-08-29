Bryan Kohberger attempts to move trial to different county

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CNN) – The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho college students wants his trial moved to a different county.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of the stabbing deaths of four college students in Moscow in late 2022.

Thursday, his lawyers will ask if the trial can be moved out of Latah County.

They argue that they cannot seat an unbiased jury due to a local “mob mentality” threatening Kohberger’s safety and the safety of the courthouse.

However, prosecutors against the move have said Kohberger has failed to argue that he would not receive a fair trial in the county where the murders occurred.

They also say changing the venue would not be convenient for people involved in the trial, including witnesses.

The trial is set to begin in June 2025.

